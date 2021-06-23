Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.95

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as low as $7.55. Keppel shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 6,292 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

