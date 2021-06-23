Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,323. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.76. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. CQS US LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $1,229,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 211,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $16,392,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

