Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kelly Services worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $967.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.30. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

