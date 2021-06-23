Keith M. Mcgahan Sells 3,735 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $15,948.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,009.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.24.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
