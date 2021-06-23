KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

