KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

