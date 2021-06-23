KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.08%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

