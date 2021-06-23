KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,172.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1,528.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 161,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Unilever by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

