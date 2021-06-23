KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 175.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.85.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

