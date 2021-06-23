Katrina Lake Sells 198,876 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $1,453,828.80.

On Monday, May 17th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $1,426,721.66.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,439,817.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $1,485,765.32.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.90. 1,197,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 2.02. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.06.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

