Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $377,780.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $374,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $219.61 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.05 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 118.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 19.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 381.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

