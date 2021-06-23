KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 948,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after buying an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 568,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.00. 28,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,393. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.11.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

