Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Position Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $283.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $140.86 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

