Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Shares of KAMN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 48,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,645. Kaman has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

