Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Down 5.5%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.15. 80,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,615,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.
Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
