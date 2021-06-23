Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Down 5.5%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.15. 80,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,615,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,171,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,217,000 after purchasing an additional 213,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $40,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 769,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the period. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

