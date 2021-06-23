Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 80,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,615,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

