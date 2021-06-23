JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:JETI)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares (LON:JETI) announced a dividend on Monday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JETI opened at GBX 155.76 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.80. The company has a market cap of £246.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 107.44 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.50 ($2.10).

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares Company Profile

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

