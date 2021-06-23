JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,045 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Cincinnati Financial worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.97.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

