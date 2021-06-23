JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 246,415 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,879,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NOW were worth $29,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 936,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NOW by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 671,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.09. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

