JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.15% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $26,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 47,281 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

EAGG stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $57.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.92.

