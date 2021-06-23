JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,061 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $26,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

VLUE stock opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

