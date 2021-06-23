JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 28,600 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $28,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 438.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $201.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.89. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.56 and a 1 year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

