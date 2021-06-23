JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 240,960 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 297.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $27,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,254,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,430,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.