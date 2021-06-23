JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,966 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.73% of Krystal Biotech worth $29,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

