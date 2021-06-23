JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 394,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $25,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACA. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACA opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

