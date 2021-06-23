JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $54.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.15. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.21, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $82,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,976,000 after buying an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,774,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $20,323,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

