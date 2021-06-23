JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $29.06 Million Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,879,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NOW were worth $29,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NOW by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 671,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

DNOW stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.09. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

