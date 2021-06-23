JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $28.27 Million Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Prudential worth $28,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PUK stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.