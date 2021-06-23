JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 738,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $25,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $34,796,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after buying an additional 775,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 306,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

