JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,397,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667,986 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $26,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VER. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VEREIT by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.