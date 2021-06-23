JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 93,903 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $27,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $5,027,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $92.01.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.