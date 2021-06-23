JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 20,656 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.96% of Group 1 Automotive worth $27,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 44.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after purchasing an additional 84,244 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 47.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 184,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

GPI opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.79 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

