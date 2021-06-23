JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 20,568 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $25,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,302 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.71. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

