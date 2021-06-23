JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-663 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.89 million.

YY stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,489. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.88. JOYY has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.71.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

