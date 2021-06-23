Johnston Press (LON:JPR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Johnston Press plc (LON:JPR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Johnston Press shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 65,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.86.

Johnston Press Company Profile (LON:JPR)

Johnston Press plc provides news and information services to local and regional communities and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Publishing and Contract Printing segments. Its portfolio includes 13 daily, 154 weekly paid-for, and 37 weekly free newspapers; various monthly lifestyle magazines; specialist local publications; 215 local, e-commerce, and mobile Websites; and 31 tablet and smartphone apps.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Johnston Press Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnston Press and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.