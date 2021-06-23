John Scott Pagan Sells 76,299 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,493,202.19.

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$82.50 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$67.16 and a 52 week high of C$83.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.38.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DSG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.