John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 1.37% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.18. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

