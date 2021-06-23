JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.85.

NICE stock opened at $231.91 on Tuesday. NICE has a 1-year low of $182.74 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.44.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NICE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,109,000 after purchasing an additional 232,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 91.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in NICE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in NICE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 33.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,344,000 after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

