Jetcoin Reaches Market Cap of $500,283.09 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $500,283.09 and approximately $622,937.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.64 or 0.00607242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00078122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039349 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

