Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 3.37%.

JRSH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,461. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.