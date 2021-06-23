Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,461. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

