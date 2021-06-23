Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Announces Earnings Results

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 3.37%.

NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,461. The company has a market cap of $72.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.76. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JRSH. TheStreet cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Aegis upped their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

