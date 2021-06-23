JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.