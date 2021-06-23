Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 2,000 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00.

Jeffrey E. Eberwein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hudson Global alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,135.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $9,475.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $8,765.00.

Shares of HSON traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.