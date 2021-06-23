JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in JD.com by 724.8% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 35.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,145,000 after purchasing an additional 489,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JD.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,468,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,515,000 after purchasing an additional 137,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in JD.com by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 928,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,312,000 after purchasing an additional 403,635 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.