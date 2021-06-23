JBF Capital Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.8% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after acquiring an additional 461,095 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,249,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,328,000 after acquiring an additional 85,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.14. 128,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,191. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.