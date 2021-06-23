JBF Capital Inc. Invests $278,000 in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Coherent stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,669. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.