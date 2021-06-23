JBF Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. SLM makes up 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SLM by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SLM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in SLM by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. 78,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,319,055. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.77.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

