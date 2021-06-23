JBF Capital Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

JBF Capital Inc. decreased its stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOME stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,859. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $48,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,969. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOME. Loop Capital increased their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

