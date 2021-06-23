JBF Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises about 0.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

NYSE:AER traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,791. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.